I competed in the Bakersfield 2018 full marathon last Sunday, my third year. Of all of the races I have competed in, the Bakersfield course support is without comparison for the first 16 miles. The bike trail miles tend to be sparse with people, but there are still aid stations and some supporters. What really makes this marathon unique is the hundreds of homeowners and their friends who come out on their porches as we run through their neighborhoods. Whether they are clapping, ringing cowbells or offering water and snacks they have bought and prepared themselves, it makes the many miles bearable and actually enjoyable. I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who took the time to support the participants of the running events.
Janelle Walker, Bakersfield