What a turnout on Tuesday at the special Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting! Finally, we had our time to voice our concerns as pioneering, hard working people and communities that depend on oil. The meeting was long, and we truly appreciate the Board of Supervisors invaluable time in organizing and overseeing it.
Leticia Perez’s compassion and professionalism provided a level playing field for all. Zack Scrivner suggested this pushback and made it happen. Mike Maggard's pointed questions to the Newsom delegates and suggestion to declare Bakersfield an "oil sanctuary city" were brilliant and well received. Mick Gleason stated the obvious. Gov. Newsom's moratorium and path for our industry is fiscally impossible and will decimate our county. David Couch addressed the fact that independent oil folks cannot afford AB 1057 and it needs to go away.
Thank you to Les Clark of IOPA for defending "Mom and Pop" oil; to Tracy Leach of Kern Citizens for Energy for working to humanize our industry; and to Rock Zierman of CIPA, Catherine Reheis-Boyd of WSPA, Ed Hazard of NARO, Sen. Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Aera Energy reps and all of the other representatives, politicians and individuals that waited patiently for their chance to stand up for oil. Finally, thank you to the delegates from Gov. Newsom’s office for coming to Bakersfield and sitting in the "hot seat" to listen to our voices.
If you work with us, we will again prove ourselves as we have in the past.
James C. Morrison, Bakersfield