Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.