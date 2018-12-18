I have wanted, for years, to thank some special Bakersfield teachers who truly cared about me. I hope it’s not too late. Here goes:
Sister Mary Matthew, thank you for making me lunch in the nun’s kitchen at St. Francis School in first grade in 1966 when I left my lunch pail on the bus.
Mrs. Joyce Whaley, in fifth grade at Millie Munsey, you let us listen to the World Series in class. You made me sit facing everyone when I wouldn’t stop talking. You gave me a love of writing.
Mrs. Leslie Klawitter, I use, to this day, so many of the ideas you gave me in junior high home economics when I cook. Thank you for putting up with my antics in class and letting me call you Mrs. Klaw.
Mrs. Marilyn Buckey, when only popular kids got picked as class representatives, you picked me for some reason. I was so proud.
Mrs. Marge Vignoul, you made a big deal out of my cool report title, “Perceiving Proposed Propaganda,” which I was so proud of in 8th grade English. I never forgot that.
Mr. Don Gabbitas, you were the coolest teacher at West High. What I remember most is the time you helped me get my car started when it died.
Mrs. Beth Wilson, I still love "A Child’s Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas. You saw me and cared about me at a time when I was struggling.
Thank you all so much.
Kelly Suckut Clanton, Bakersfield