Last month, the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (HR 737) officially passed the House thanks, in large part, to the support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy. As a certified scuba master instructor that depends on healthy oceans, I appreciate this bipartisan effort to help protect sharks, jobs and our oceans.
The global demand for fins leads to the brutal practice of shark finning, cutting the fins off a shark, often still alive and dumping its body at sea. While shark finning is illegal in U.S. waters, and California already has a state ban on shark fins, fins continue to be bought and sold in the U.S. The global shark fin trade is a major contributor to the decline of shark populations around the world, with fins from as many as 73 million sharks ending up in the market every year. Passing this bill into law will take the U.S. out of the fin trade, reduce the demand for fins and reinforce our country’s status as a leader in shark conservation.
With the support of leaders like Rep. McCarthy, who understand the benefits of healthy ocean ecosystems, there’s hope for these animals. Thank you, Rep. McCarthy, for listening to your constituents and voting in favor of this bill. Your leadership and support forged a bipartisan win for the oceans and sharks.
Now it’s time for the Senate to show that it can cross the aisle to protect sharks, jobs and healthy oceans by passing the bipartisan Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act (SB 793) to ban the trade of fins nationwide.
Eric Schimon, Bakersfield