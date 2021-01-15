Thank you, President Trump, for all you have done for all Americans, our nation, and for staying strong despite constant and enormous opposition.
I also want to thank Richard Raftery for his recent letter which listed many of your accomplishments in just four years ("Letter to the Editor: Trump's MAGA legacy," Dec. 11). I’m sure there were many other good deeds we were never told.
I always loved hearing from him directly and those who met with him personally. Thanks to Fox this was possible. I never needed a “filter” to interpret what was meant.
Thank you for endeavoring to bring our country's priorities in accordance with what our founders envisioned. In school, I learned that Benjamin Franklin, one of those founders, said the new government just created would not work without adhering to Christian principles.
Thank you ahead of time for the things you will continue to do for “unimportant,” freedom loving citizens. May you have strength all your days on earth and be blessed with eternal life. I will always pray for whoever is in the presidency or any position of power, but our nation’s real strength is in the Lord Jesus and following His lead. Please read Romans 8:38 and 39
Be encouraged - you and your entire family. Again, thank you.
Karen Lawson, Bakersfield