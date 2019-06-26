Wow! Let's hear a round of applause for the recent veteran Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C.
My husband, Scott Payne and accompanied by son Matthew Payne, had the privilege of going on the recent trip — of which has taken many veterans before. I cannot say enough about this organization and what it is doing every year to make this memorable trip available.
From the beginning as a non-profit organization, Honor Flight has helped so many veterans returning from Vietnam in the 60s put to rest the hurt and animosity that was shown to them.
The team of women and men are a driving force to be reckoned with. They are incredible and certainly dedicated to this Vietnam Honor Flight.
Marjorie L. Payne, Bakersfield