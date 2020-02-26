All of us San Francisco Bay and Delta folks and salmon and Orca supporters thank Gov. Gavin Newsom for acting to protect California from the Trump water diversion plan. Newsom was forced to act by this illegal attempted water theft by the Trump administration and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. Clearly Bernhardt is in conflict of interest, having his former client’s, Westland’s Water District, interests at heart, in putting out this illegal plan based on fake biological information. That forced Newsom to file suit to stop it. This also tells us that Newsom intends to enforce the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, enacted by the Legislature and signed by Newsom, for the important protection of the state’s groundwater. That is greatly appreciated as well!
David Zeff, Corte Madera