To the nice man who stayed with me after my wallet was stolen at Reading Cinema on July 10, thank you so much for remaining to help and comfort me. You went above and beyond and the world could certainly use more people like you.
To the people who took my wallet, high-five to you. You got $400 worth of “free” merchandise from Target, and I got to spend two days replacing everything. Since you obviously have no moral compass all I can say is, like the nice man said he would do for me, I will pray for you.
To all the ladies out there, do not set your purse on an empty theater seat next to you.
Cindy Reid, Taft