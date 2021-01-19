I would like to thank Bill Thomas for his honest and candid answers on Channel 17 regarding the election, Kevin McCarthy and President Trump. Thomas is a former U.S. representative, serving from 1979 to 2007, and former chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. When Thomas decided to retire, Kevin McCarthy, an aide, took over.
In a recent interview with Thomas, he referred to lies being perpetuated by Trump, McCarthy and several other Republicans. I was surprised because he is a long-standing Republican. Since he was from the Bush/Dole era, he had a different perspective about the election and the Capitol riot. These Republicans love their country and constitutional Law. I believe he spoke the truth regarding the election because of his pledge to the Constitution and his patriotism to the United States.
He stated McCarthy and Trump’s consistent lies were one of the contributing factors to the horrible day at the United States Capitol. We need someone like Thomas to address United States citizens on national television to explain to them the truth regarding the election and the Capitol riot. It is so important that former senators and representatives speak the truth regarding the election and the recent riot at the Capitol.
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield