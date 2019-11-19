I write this letter to acknowledge all the wonderful people that participated in honoring my uncle PFC Joseph Robert Livermore, returned home after 76 years following his demise fighting for our country ("Remains of long-missing Marine greeted with gratitude and respect in his hometown," Nov. 14). The outpouring of love and respect was overwhelming and truly an awakening of our gratitude, patriotism and the love for those men and women who gave their lives in order for freedom to reign in this vast country.
There are many people I wish to acknowledge: Sen. Shannon Grove, her office staff Tracy and Jacqui, Griselda of Historic Union Cemetery, Gina of Doughty Calhoun O'Meara, Dick Taylor of Patriots of Kern, Patriot Guard Riders, Laura Herzog of Honoring Our Fallen, Mark Sandall of Honor Flight, the Marines from California Highway Patrol, Bakersfield Police Department and Marines from Naval Air Station in Lemoore.
Special thanks to Police Chief Lyle Martin, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Assemblyman Vince Fong and Perry Finzel representing Kevin McCarthy, for taking time to speak.
Thanks to Chaplain Lt. Colby Torres and Reverend Monsignor Michael Braun for Graveside Services.
There are so many more that made this historic event happen, please forgive me if I missed your name.
These services for my uncle were life changing for me, to see so many participate and honor not only him but those that have sacrificed it all in the call of duty. We live in a great community, and I thank God that my family is part of it. God Bless each and every one of you.
Darrell Feliz, Bakersfield