Thank you for the story regarding Patrick Clary, James Goodmon and Gary Ketchell and their passion for donating blood platelets at Houchin Blood Bank ("Houchin Blood Bank's Gold Club members save lives anonymously," April 15). I live in Tehachapi and have had to have platelets on many occasions since I had chemotherapy for leukemia 10 years ago. I would like to thank them and all the other people that take their valuable time and energy to donate blood and especially platelets so people like me can enjoy a better life.
Terence Brady, Tehachapi