My days on earth are numbered, but before I fade away, there is something important I need to say. It may not be important to anyone else, but it's important to me.
Win, lose or fraud, President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years.
Thank you for making it cool to be an American again.
Thank you for showing us that we don’t need to be under China’s thumb anymore economically, or any other way.
Thank you for one of the strongest economies we’ve ever experienced in my lifetime. Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate you had.
Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again. Thank you for supporting our nation's flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag.
Thank you for supporting our nation's law enforcement organizations, and understanding how difficult their job really is.
Thank you for building the border wall.
Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.
Thank you for bringing our troops home from endless deployments that presented us with little more than body bags and for your commitment to strengthen our military.
I thank you for doing your best
David Gillis, Bakersfield