In 1968 our father was brutally murdered while opening his Speedy Mart store in south Bakersfield. Following the incident, for many days thereafter Bakersfield Police searched for clues, even walking roadsides searching for a possibly discarded murder weapon. Finding nothing, eventually the event reached "Cold Case" status.
The victim: James Clyde O'Dell, 56-year-old father of six.
Recently, a granddaughter of the victim contacted Bakersfield Police Department's Detective O'Nesky. Her hope was that something new might have surfaced during the long interim since Mr. O'Dell's death.
O'Nesky's first check revealed nothing. Going the extra mile, however, Detective O'Nesky located a second file revealing that three years following the murder, the killer was positively identified. Lacking sufficient hard evidence at the time, however, the district attorney declined bringing the case to trial. O'Dell's family was not informed of the finding.
Then after having discovered the second file, and exercising even more initiative, Detective O'Nesky met with James Clyde O'Dell's descendants and shared with them material that not only revealed the name of the murderer (who is by now deceased), but other details surrounding their father's death. Each family member was vastly comforted.
Without revealing details, our point is, thank you, Detective O'Nesky, not only for exercising additional effort, but for calling the family meeting that brought badly needed closure to every one of our father's family.
John A. O'Dell, Provo, Utah