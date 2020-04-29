Thank you, Elizalde family. We have been having dinner at Noriega’s for 60 years. We have celebrated countless birthdays and anniversaries at Noriega’s. You could always count on a hearty meal and interesting conversation at their family style dinners ("'Noriega Hotel will not reopen,' signaling the end of Bakersfield as we know it," April 24).
The closing of Noriega’s is a huge loss to the community. If you never had the opportunity of having a meal at Noriega’s, you missed special experience not available at any other restaurant. The atmosphere of the historic building, the ambiance of the antique bar and not to mention delicious and ample servings of food was a very special experience. Managers Rochelle and Linda, the servers and cooks and bartenders made the evening out extra special. A Moscow mule or pecan punch were a must prior to dinner.
After this long confinement, we were looking forward to our first dinner out at Noriega’s. It is remarkable that the Elizalde family was in business for 89 years and supported the Basque community.
Carl and Judy Delfino, Bakersfield