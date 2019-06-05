For thousands of students and the teachers they had in 20 years, David Reese will never be "ex-Principal David Reese" of Bakersfield High School. His office door should have had a sign on it saying, "You're welcome to come in."
I graduated from EBHS but my roots started at BHS in the 30s, when it was known as Kern County High School, with my father, mother and my uncle and continued with my sons.
Over the years I met Principal David Reese many times through my son, Kevin Reynier, and daughter-in-law, Pam Reynier, who have taught at BHS under him for many years. I am proud to say my granddaughter, Michelle Clemans, now teaches there.
I have always found Principal David Reese to be understanding to his students and teachers' needs and a true gentleman in every sense of the word.
The future students and teachers of BHS will surly miss you as you have set the standards in 20 years and for the next 20 years for high school principals in the Kern High School District.
God speed on your hopes for you and your family in your retirement.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield