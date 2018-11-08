One hundred years ago, on Nov. 11, 1918, an armistice was signed marking the official end of WWI. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, to memorialize the end of WWI and to commemorate all of the veterans who served in it. Now observed as Veterans Day, the occasion has the same objective as it did 99 years ago: To commend and honor the bravery and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans.
It is easy to overlook the role that veterans play each day in America, but impossible to forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice. So while you and your family enjoy a day off, do not forget the real reason you are able to relax. Take a moment to stop and thank a veteran, or contact your local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post for ways to make a difference in veterans’ lives on Veterans Day and throughout the year.
Lamont Duncan, Inglewood