I thoroughly concur with Ramona Gia's letter ("Celebrate the teachers around you," May 13). Certainly teachers are the key to any learning situation happening in any classroom at any school. In addition, there are many other people who deserve our thanks right along with the teachers.
I retired 17 years ago as principal of Hort Elementary School. I was blessed with an outstanding group of teachers, and Ramona Gia was among them. I considered the Hort faculty as members of a team comprised of teachers and support staff. The support staff included office staff, cafeteria staff, custodial staff, along with the marvelous parents who supported our efforts in so many ways. As members of our Hort team, they allowed and expected us to do the jobs we were hired to do: provide the most challenging educational experience to those we served - Hort students.
When I retired, I left a school that was one of the most active, thriving and highest scoring schools in the Bakersfield City School District. Our teachers, support staff and parents provided their time in all activities because of a pronounced love for Hort students.
It is now pure pleasure when I run into former students who indicate the best time they experienced was at Hort School. Those kinds of compliments are music to my ears each time I hear them.
Gene M. Bonas, Bakersfield