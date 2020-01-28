Hmm. Another way problems can occur inadvertently from shaking the ground and getting more cracks than expected ("Is 24th Street construction shaking these homes apart?" Jan. 26). Welcome to our world.
Oildale has been subsiding for years. If a house doesn't have many cracks in it, it's a new one. The house next door has a half inch crack down the middle of its garage wall. Even though it's a rental unit and has been sold at least three times since I've lived here, it has never been fixed.
A couple hundred yards from my house is an Oildale Mutual Water Company pump facility (Wilson Avenue and Sheldon Drive) with a deep, wide pipe. It hasn't been used in many years, probably because scientists knew from the 1960s the ground was sinking, and in order to mitigate the problem, they stopped using it.
So the houses near the 24th Street Corridor are cracking? Well, since the word fracking has been claimed, let's just call it trucking.
Matthew C. Jett, Bakersfield