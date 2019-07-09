The June 30 Californian has an article by Robert Price about Westchester ("WHERE WE LIVE: Westchester residents know it's only theirs for a generation"). The planned pedestrian crosswalk on 24th Street and the bottleneck it will create is mentioned, “...especially when Westchester children have the audacity to activate the new pedestrian traffic signal so they can navigate the crosswalk and continue to Franklin School.”
Try this scenario: a child wants to cross and pushes the button, then waits for traffic traveling 45 mph to stop before walking to the “protected median.” There, another button is pushed to stop vehicles going the opposite direction only a few inches away from the median. The rush of air from vehicles passing by will be very unpleasant. By now traffic that was stopped for the first half of this crossing will be moving again, presumably at 45 mph.
But, no worries, the child is on the “protected median.”
Once across, he or she will still be nearly a mile from school.
Is there a parent who would allow a child to make that crossing? It would be dangerous for anyone!
EIR(s) were prepared for this project. Did they address the need for a pedestrian crossing and safety hazards for pedestrians? Do they contain information about how many children typically live north of 24th Street, and whether parents would allow them to use a signalized crosswalk?
What is to stop audacious “kids who will be kids” from pushing signal activation buttons when no one wants to cross? Forcing vehicles to stop unexpectedly is a recipe for disaster.
Common sense says scrap the signals and cross walks.
Richard C. Nuckles, Bakersfield