What a horrible and senseless situation ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The cat that should never have been killed," July 10). As an animal lover myself, I find it difficult and disturbing that this kind of horror is allowed to continue. Unfortunately, with the climate that we live in these days, sad to say, these kinds of atrocities will no less go on. Although, with good people like Mr. Richers, and many others, my hopes for positive change will not be diminished and, yes, Tex definitely deserved better!
Lisa Prudhomme, Bakersfield