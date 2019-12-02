Friends and neighbors: I know, I know, you really don't like the president and you want me to know that you won't be voting for him in 2020. It might have started with his fib about the size of the inauguration crowd or the orange head or the bad joke coming off the bus about grabbing women. Who knows when it actually started, but you've been relentless in sharing your opinion ever since. Never Trump, I get it, really I do.
I've got an idea: how about using your allotment of political conversation by telling me who you do support and why, and who will be getting your vote? Maybe then we could have a two-way discussion. If your choice is for sanctuary cities, free health care for persons illegally in the country and sidewalk sleeping, then we've got a lot to talk about. I'd like to suggest some form of compromise, or has Webster's deleted that word from the dictionary by now?
Seriously, let us know who you favor — wear some buttons, apply some bumper stickers, etc. Lord knows Trump supporters can't do any of that kind of stuff without fear of retribution.
Bottom line, the good has to outweigh the bad, and every politician has some of both. I'm open to learning about your choice.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield