I think that teachers are doing their best during COVID-19. I am disappointed that Rep. Kevin McCarthy said teachers were taking a vacation during this pandemic ("McCarthy receives criticism over post that portrays teachers on vacation," Feb. 3). My teachers always try to make sure we are doing our work, and they always help us when we are struggling. They try to do their best to keep us learning. I think most teachers are doing even more than they did in the classrooms.
I know that I don't vote, but I think McCarthy should ask students how they feel.
Elijah Fordham, Bakersfield