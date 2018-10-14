I'm disappointed and disagree with The Bakersfield Californian's endorsement of Supervisor Mike Maggard. First off, he does not have the endorsement of any public safety groups: Deputies, firefighters, detention officers or probation. All of public safety has endorsed candidate Jeff Heinle. I find it confusing that you support the Maldef redistricting and endorsed Grace Vellejo, and at the same time you have endorsed two incumbents, Maggard and Scrivner, who voted for old district lines that resulted in almost $6 million in court settlements. Taxpayers picked up that lawsuit.
I think you all should do a better job with your endorsement process.
Lisa Woods, Bakersfield