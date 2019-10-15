Well, Gov. Gavin Newsom's henchmen are at it again. This time $32 million of road taxes are being stolen and diverted to "an uncommitted reserve that would fund light rail and other projects connected to climate change goals..." We would love to see an exact accounting of where these purloined tax dollars actually end up, but don't hold your breath waiting for that.
To those of you traveling these roads, remember that they are slower and far more dangerous than they could have been.
To those of you who work in the road building trades, you just lost a year of work. Ask your union leaders why they continue to blindly support Democrat politicians who are bell bent on ravaging the livelihoods of people who actually work for a living.
Steve Clark, Bakersfield