With soon-to-be available efficacious vaccines against the coronavirus, I have seen the "Will you take the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available?" postings on social media.
I am astounded by how a yes/no response to this question seems to be so ridiculously political. I suppose that this should come as no surprise, inasmuch as we know how politics has, to a great degree, predetermined our dreadful pandemic experience here in the United States.
Somehow, though, I would think that politics would not get in the way of an individual's desire to protect oneself against an apolitical coronavirus. That, of course, is assuming that one acknowledges the millions of infections and well over a quarter of a million (and counting) deaths from the virus in the United States.
Robert Smith, Bakersfield