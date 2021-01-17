Why do the Democrats in Washington, D.C., along with their cohorts in the national press, characterize the Capitol riot as “an armed insurrection” or “a violent rebellion” after condoning leftist riots around the country all year long?
I believe the answer is apparent. They have always loathed the constitutional protection of the right of self defense as guaranteed by the Second Amendment. They will use this incident as justification for an all-out assault on that right, possibly going so far as to declare martial law. As in so many other respects, they will take the sort of drastic action against the interest of the people that they warned us Donald Trump would do.
John Hoffman, Bakersfield