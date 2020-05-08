There is a photo on the front page of Wednesday’s Bakersfield Californian showing many of the 300 supporters who participated in the Free Kern County rally ("‘Free Kern County’ rally demands reopening of businesses, churches," May 6). I could not help but notice that not a single person in the photo is wearing a mask, nor practicing social distancing? I find it very disturbing that so many people put the rest of us at risk of exposure to this horrible coronavirus by not taking measures to protect those around them.
Everyone simply must take this pandemic seriously and do everything they can to not only avoid catching it themselves but also avoid spreading it. We are all in the same boat, and the sooner we get control on its spread, the sooner we can start living our “new normal.”
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella