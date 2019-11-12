Thank you, Mr. Price, for your piece about the homeless situation in our area using Jesus as an example to follow ("It's cold, they're homeless and we'll study it," Nov. 10). This has been my own argument lately as I watch people who say they are Christian complain about and blame those less fortunate for crime, increase in drug use and reduction of home values. I watch my church reconfigure, add security and build a fence as homeless people use (and sadly abuse) the space in which we worship, feeling the hypocrisy at the same time. No handouts — it only encourages them to come back and ask for more and more.
All the while, I wonder if one of them is Jesus in “disguise.” Do people discount Matthew 25:42-45? Aren’t we supposed to take care of the “least” of people in our community? But instead, we push them away, segregate them: Not In My Back Yard.
But if you see the homeless in your neighborhood, doesn’t that mean a shelter should go nearby, where the homeless are? Or should we spend money to build a shelter in some faraway field, digging a well for water, adding septic and electricity, in addition to all the things such a facility needs to operate (beds, restrooms, showers, dining, kitchen, offices, furniture, etc)? Add in the expense of transportation to this shelter-in-the-middle-of-nowhere, and ask how is this better? Oh, because now people privileged with a home, food, cars (and all the comforts and conveniences that they can cram in) don’t have to see them anymore. And we can sit back in our recliners, turn up the heater and tell Alexa to put on the game.
Janice French, Bakersfield