I appreciated a recent letter writer's intention to protect the health and safety of the public and poll workers, and the possibility of government saving money in fulfilling their public duty by pushing for 100 percent vote-by-mail for the November election ("Letter to the Editor: Support 100 percent vote-by-mail," April 24). I tended to agree with their letter, that is, if certain conditions are met.
First, limit this to this election cycle only. Second and third, end motor voter registrations and ballot harvesting. Both are prime opportunities for fraud in a state slow to make corrections. The Sacramento Bee reported in December that 105,000 errors were made in the registration process through the DMV that included hundreds of wrong party registrations. The Los Angeles Times acknowledged a possible 84,000 double registrations in a report last August.
Ballot harvesting, the practice of party workers going to absentee ballot recipients and “helping” them fill out and collect their ballots, is legal in California. It should be amended with the same restrictions most other states have on the practice — limiting the assistance to family members, guardians and caregivers. The wide net California has is too great a temptation for party activists.
Last, California election officials need to finish purging the voter rolls of inactive registrations. Last June, it was reported that there were 5 million such registrations in the state, and 1.5 million in Los Angeles County alone. This could be a bonanza for unscrupulous vote miners. To date there is no report that the removals have taken place.
Tim Stormont, Bakersfield