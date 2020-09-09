Wel,l California, I hope you’re proud! SB 145 has been introduced and passed by the Senate and the Assembly. I won’t go into the gory details but it would eliminate automatic sex offender registration for young adults who have particular kinds of sex with a minor. Instead, a judge would make the decision, just as they do now in cases involving vaginal intercourse.
The Senate passed it 23-10 and the Assembly passed it 41-18. This is what a Democratic super majority gets you in this state. This bill, sponsored by Sen. Scott Wiener, is another example of what the far, far left has in mind for the rest of our country. This is the same senator who created the legislation that lowered the penalty of knowingly transferring HIV to someone from a felony to a misdemeanor.
By extension, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are catering to the far left loons that are in power. If you want America to go the direction of California, just keep voting these people back into power. Harris will transition California politics into the Biden administration. Indeed, many people, yes even Democrats, have suggested that Biden may not make it through his first term because of various reasons. The bottom line is that Harris could conceivably be running this country in the next few years. God help us all.
I know a lot of people are not fans of Trump, but step back and take an honest look at what he’s been able to accomplish to move this country forward. I want to emphasize “honest” look. As a Trump supporter, there are a lot of things I don’t personally like about the man. However, on the political side, I’ve been very excited to see what he’s done for the country as a whole.
Jeff Spinner, Bakersfield