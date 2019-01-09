I will start this by asking any of you that have not seen the video or still photos of the woman dragging her dog behind her, down a Westchester street, while riding an electric scooter, to do so. It’s not hard to find online. One photo shows the woman holding her dog, with bloody paws, while smiling from ear to ear. I would normally never ask that anyone look at something so atrocious, but I hope to make you mad enough to contact the BPD and press it to do the right thing and arrest her.
To date, the BPD will only say it is investigating. Investigating? BPD has video and photos and knows her name. It was reported that the woman is not the owner of the dog. That is irrelevant; animal cruelty is animal cruelty. I would hope the lack of action does not indicate that the woman “knows someone.” My wife contacted BPD and, subsequently, several other animal protection groups. I suspect this will not go away until proper action is taken.
Harry Bentley, Bakersfield