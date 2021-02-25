For decades, Kern County and the Central Valley have been leading California in the oil industry. However, it is no coincidence that we also hold some of the highest rates of respiratory illnesses within the state. My generation does not have the privilege of time to spare; we must take action in order to preserve our precious valley.
As we progress, the industry we rely on continues to poison our air and population. I see it in my own family — my mother has severe asthma. This has become an epidemic; between 2013 and 2016, “one out of every 37 people in Kern County died of chronic respiratory disease,” according to Nick Perez. Monique Limón states it succinctly in John Cox’s recent article ("State lawmakers debut bill to ban oilfield techniques common in Kern," Feb. 18), “it is necessary to have these conversations at the state level.”
As a student at CALPIRG, I have been given the strength to act for the betterment of our global future. We recognize that California is already making strides toward clean energy, but it is not enough.
It is time to work toward mitigation; it is vital that Gov. Gavin Newsom commits California to using 100 percent clean energy by 2030. Together, we can reverse our projected fate.
Natalie Glasgow, Bakersfield