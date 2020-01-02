Michael Gerson outdid himself in Friday’s Californian ("Evangelicals need to follow Christianity's morals, not Trump's," Dec. 26).
Not surprising is his take on the publication in Christianity Today magazine which chastises evangelicals who are pro-Trump.
The barrage of disparaging adjectives he found in his vocabulary to express his view surprised me.
In the paper’s sidebar the following is stated: “The Californian reserves the right to decline publication if letters are libelous, defamatory or criticize an ideology, party, nationality, etc.” Does this not apply here? Freedom of speech is wonderful and long may it reign, but civility has to come into play.
Take a breath, Mr. Gerson, a bit of relaxation away from the melee may be just what you need!
Rita Loken, Bakersfield