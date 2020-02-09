I am honored to be serving as this year’s event chair for the Alzheimer’s Association’s RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes in Bakersfield. Who is your biggest RivALZ? For us, it is Alzheimer's disease, and we are asking you to join the fight.
Join us for our seventh annual event with game day scheduled for March 28 at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. Tailgate starts at 2 p.m., and the game starts at 4 p.m. Our teams are training and preparing for game day, but win or lose our true goal is to beat Alzheimer’s with the community's help.
Alzheimer’s disease is the third leading cause of death in California and nearly 2.3 million Californians are impacted by this disease. Nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease are women. It is time to take action and change the course of this crisis.
Will you join us in 2020? We are currently looking for players, committee members, vendors and sponsors to help make this year the best year yet. Whether it is participating as part of a team or spectating from the sidelines, together we will raise awareness and funds to advance care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
To learn more about RivALZ or to purchase tickets, visit our website at act.alz.org/rivalzbakersfield or contact the local Alzheimer’s Association at 661-912-3053. Now is the time to pick a side. Join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and tackle Alzheimer’s disease.
Brittney Skinner, event chair for the Alzheimer’s Association’s RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes