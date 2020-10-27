This is a rebuttal to Marc Thiessen's column about Joe Biden's evolving position on court-stacking ("Biden says voters don’t deserve to know his position on court-packing; that’s unacceptable," Oct. 23). First, a list of facts: 1) Senate Republicans, not Democrats, eliminated the filibuster (60-vote rule) when considering filling open seats on the U.S. Supreme Court; 2) Republican senators like Lindsey Graham promised they would not under any circumstances fill an open Supreme Court seat in President Trump's election year; 3) This big lie happened in September and is the game-changer that forced Biden to reconsider; 4) Biden's statements against court-packing were made in July before Republicans broke their promise.
To his credit, Biden remembers a time when senators attacked ideas, kept their promises and avoided purposely dividing America further by taking hyper-partisan actions. He was against court-packing in July and still would be if Republicans had followed their own directive and kept their promise. The hypocrisy, hyper-partisanship and obvious unfairness displayed by Senate Republicans has forced Biden and others to change their thinking on this issue.
Unfortunately, filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat when almost half of Americans have already voted is the ultimate betrayal and elected Republicans will bare the brunt of the coming reprisal. The backlash will be bolstered by the fact that 30 percent of society cannot tell the other 70 percent how to live their lives. In short, the collective activism of the more than two-thirds of Americans who agree with existing laws will force elected Democrats to make changes the majority wants and conservatives hate.
Steven Pearson, Bakersfield