With their ruling absolving themselves of responsibility for addressing partisan gerrymandering, Supreme Court conservatives show themselves as being not only constitutional hypocrites but supporting the continued movement toward a one-party oligarchic state that works for powerful corporate interests mocking the notion that the clause within the text of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution that states: “...nor shall any State deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
Now, with Citizens United, not only is it OK for secret funders to spend unlimited amounts of money on political propaganda, it’s OK for Republicans, enjoying the luck of the draw when it came to who would draw district lines, to do so with the clear and open goal of marginalizing other voices.
How Chief Justice Roberts, writing for the right wing majority, could conclude with the notion that, “the drafters of the Constitution understood that politics would play a role in drawing election districts when they gave the task to state legislatures," should supersede the clearly written clause in the 14th Amendment is, at best, convoluted reasoning to serve a partisan preference over that of our sacred democratic institutions.
Those who want one-party rule by oligarchs and populists are rejoicing. For them, with their man in the White House doing their bidding by filling the many court vacancies sandbagged by Republican leadership for their benefit, with right wing ideologies, regardless their judicial qualifications, things are going quite well.
Stephen A. Montgomery, Bakersfield