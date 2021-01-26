I enthusiastically support the City Council’s decision to rescind the hen ordinance ("Bakersfield City Council to consider repealing backyard hen ordinances," Jan. 21). The ordinance changed R-1 zoning rules on over 85,000 parcels without a properly noticed public hearing and an environmental impact report. Participation at public meetings continues to be limited by COVID-19 pandemic rules. The hen ordinance never should have been considered under these circumstances.
Rescinding the hen ordinance will avoid a lengthy and costly CEQA lawsuit. To maintain a satisfactory quality of life for all Bakersfield residents, the City Council and staff need to focus on public safety, housing, economic opportunity and assure Measure N money is spent wisely.
Bill Descary, Bakersfield