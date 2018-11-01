It is refreshing to read of the Vote Common Good rally, written about by Pete Wonderly ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Vote for the common good," Oct. 30), happening Nov. 1 in Bakersfield.
As a fellow Christian and member of an evangelical Presbyterian Church, I have often been dismayed by the alignment of my tradition with what I see as un-Christian values: Barring refugees, exploiting creation, ignoring climate change and its threat to impoverished peoples worldwide. It is my hope that fellow Christians will wake up to the true biblical values of loving God and loving ones neighbors — all neighbors — as oneself. Like Pete, I see that those values today are most supported by Democratic candidates.
Judith Trumbo, La Cañada Flintridge