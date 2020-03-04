It’s time to fill the auditorium seats at East Bakersfield High School and experience a little “Razzle Dazzle.”
This past weekend, I attended East Bakersfield High School’s rendition of the musical "Chicago," which is set in the 1920s jazz age. Basically, it’s about what happens when two beautiful women are sent to jail for murdering their lovers. Let’s just say that with a good lawyer, anything is possible.
East High’s historic Art Deco auditorium complements the 1920s setting of "Chicago," transporting the audience back in time. Between the comedic student actors and catchy music, those in attendance might feel as though they’re watching a Broadway musical rather than a high school play. Most importantly, a night at this production of "Chicago" will give audience members an opportunity for an entertaining date night while simultaneously supporting a program that builds future leaders.
For student performers, participating in a school play means several hours each day of practice in addition to all of the other stresses of school. But aside from the extra hours and the added stress, the students will have the opportunity to learn valuable life lessons, like time management, dependability and working well with others — skills that will follow them into their adult lives.
Without community support, it is difficult for high school drama programs to thrive. Sadly, over the past several years, it has been challenging to “fill all of the seats” in the large, historic East High auditorium. As an East High alumna and dedicated “East-Sider,” I’d like to challenge our community to come out and support East High’s drama program and future Bakersfield leaders.
The $10 admissions price was well worth it for me, and like the catchy refrain from the musical says, “If you'd have been there, if you'd have seen it, I betcha you would have done the same.”
Catch one, two or all three of the last few shows: 7:00 p.m. March 5 and 6 or 2 p.m. March 7.
Megan Mawson, Bakersfield