After reading The Californian Friday, I was not only disappointed but ashamed of these people who are writing no common sense but politically motivated remarks (“In the face of calls to defund, Bakersfield slated to increase police budget,” June 12). For the second time in my life I am going to contradict the nonsense no law enforcing will mean.
I served not only my country in 1965 but this state. The reason I bring this up is because being among many young men who were called up to stop looting and burning of property in south Los Angeles, we had no training in riot control. Being scared and 21 at the time, we were given weapons to defend ourselves. I honestly can say there are no bad guys or good guys with state militia. Only frightened young men and women who might do harm and to civilians who do not deserve it. The state militia is better trained nowadays, but still put in a frightening position could become dangerous.
Is that what we want on the streets even with no training to stop a rape, or even investigate it? Not to mention home disputes, burglaries, murder and destruction of property?
Our police force is the best in the world. There may be some bad examples but the action these people are taking is just chaos. Knocking down statues and destruction of property which the taxpayers paid for and try to destroy our history to make a new one is false. Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!
Better to find the bad apple than destroy the bushel. Most police departments have internal investigations. They can and will do better.
By the way, all lives matter, not just blacks. We need to change our viewpoint and go to the polls and vote, not destroy our country. If you believe there is better law enforcement in Africa, China or Europe, move there. If you try imposing your will in these countries, you will be sadly mistaken.
Fred M. DuBois, Tehachapi