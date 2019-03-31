The Kern County grand jury has issued its recommendations regarding red-light cameras in Bakersfield ("Grand jury recommends Bakersfield install more red-light cameras," Mar 1). The grand jury recommended increasing the yellow-light interval to 3.9 seconds from 3 seconds. Nick Fidler, Bakersfield Public Works director, said the city will look into it.
Increasing the duration of yellow lights as recommended could be equivalent to approximately one car length.
Other cities have experienced approximately an 80 percent reduction in citations issued from increasing the yellow light duration by one second. About 3,569 citations were issued for left turn red-light violations in 2017. Assuming a collection rate of 54 percent ("As red-light camera citations tripled in the last 10 years, city maintains program saves lives," Dec. 15, 2018), revenue to the city would be reduced by $755,433 a year [3,569 citations x a 54 percent collection rate x $490 per citation]. According to city records, the city has seen a net loss of $602,067 during the previous 10 years, so additional losses will not be readily adopted.
In my previous piece ("Bakersfield should fix its red-light camera problem," Nov. 9, 2018), I encouraged the citizens of Bakersfield to contact City Manager Alan Tandy and their City Council representative. Now is the time to support the 19 citizens who volunteered their time to serve on the grand jury analyzing data and making the right recommendations. Looking into it is not enough. Tell them you support the grand jury recommendation to increase the duration of yellow lights at major intersections in Bakersfield to 3.9 seconds. Do it now. You might also consider leaving a message for Presiding Judge Charles R. Brehmer of the Kern County Superior Court.
Richard Foster, Pismo Beach