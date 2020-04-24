As a former Kern County supervisor for eight years who saw 16 elections, I approved eight budgets to pay for those elections. I understand the importance of protecting our voting process.
Because of our present health and economic crisis, we need to change how we vote in Kern County. We need to mail our election ballots to all voters and have them mailed back before the November election.
It will be both cheaper and safer for our tax-paying voters.
Some states already do 100 percent vote-by-mail. Colorado has saved 40 percent of the cost of its elections and also experienced increases in turnout. There is no evidence that vote-by-mail creates any partisan advantage.
The governor only needs to issue an executive order for the November election like the one he issued for this spring's special elections.
The Kern County Elections Department supports a 100 percent vote-by-mail executive order by the governor for our 2020 general election. It will be safer for the voters and the poll workers. Let the governor know of your support.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield