I agree with Ms. Gosling ("COMMUNITY VOICES: It's not the district's fault," Oct. 6) that students need direction from home about following school rules and being respectful of their teachers. This was a “given” with my son when he started school. You get in trouble at school, you’ll get in trouble at home. Students deserve an atmosphere conducive to learning, period.
If parental discipline is lacking at home, how does it make a respectful student?
It doesn’t. But suspending them from school only exacerbates the problem. KCHS needs to rethink what is best for these students instead of putting them on the street, exposed to crime and gangs.
What about putting them in a class taught by a professional psychologist who can teach them discipline and respect, something they have to have to hold a job, learn to be a good son, daughter, mom/dad and, in general, a good, voting citizen. I’m sure there are many suggestions as to what could be done. I’d like to hear more instructive ideas.
Jane Raventos, Bakersfield