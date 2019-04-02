I truly appreciate that we still have city council members who listen to their constituents. Kudos to Councilman Bruce Freeman for his common sense comments regarding the proposed housing facility at Stockdale and Coffee. I agree that we don't want to "demonize" the developer for wanting to build here, and we all want more economic development, but sometimes you have to take a step back and realize when a building project simply doesn’t fit the community or the requirements. The impact of 600-plus pedestrian students each day crossing the intersection to CSUB would have a serious impact to all of us that live in the area and travel those roads. Let's think this through.
Michelle McGehee, Bakersfield