The federal student loan program, including the Pell Grant, was a well considered decision by Congress with bipartisan support.
What better way to invest our tax dollars than in the support of higher education for motivated and qualified students seeking to enhance their knowledge, skills and standard of living?
Their improved economic status will result in a win-win for their families and for the future revenue to our country in the form of increased taxes they will pay resulting from their higher earnings due to becoming a more valuable economic contributor.
Defaulting on their repayment agreement is disappointing to them, our country and its taxpayers.
Canceling payments may provide a short-term financial benefit, but it diminishes the character of the borrower and jeopardizes a worthy program for others.
My suggestion is to have Congress establish a new or use existing agencies where those that are unable or unwilling to pay their debt can provide valuable community service that will bring immediate benefits to all citizens regardless of their political affiliation.
This would also result in a win-win for all. The borrower would gain in personal self-esteem and learn an important lesson in fiscal responsibility while our country and its citizens will receive quality services in support of essential projects.
Let’s not “throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield