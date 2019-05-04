I'm not going to judge Monsignor Harrison, as I do not have the facts. I have met him in passing multiple times, and he's always seemed like a very pleasant individual — he even counseled both my wife and daughter during a very difficult time of loss in our lives. As someone who is by no means religious, I've always had great respect and admiration for the him.
With that being said, much harm is being done to the (possible) victims when as a people we are so quick to dismiss their claims and defend an individual due to religious values/alignment or their charitable community work. If I am being asked to not place judgement on Monsignor Harrison due to a pending investigation, then it is more than fair that others who criticize the accusers be asked to do the same.
I was surprised many years ago to find out that a family friend was involved in a crime which included both child pornography and molestation. A family friend who no less than two weeks prior had been sitting next to us at the movie theaters with our kids. I was surprised and disgusted that such a friendly, outgoing, dedicated father could be capable of actions such as his.
Nonetheless, when it comes to being a human, good and bad can be mutually exclusive, so let's stop defending one individual while blaming another when we don't have the facts.
Chad Pittack, Bakersfield