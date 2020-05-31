Stop plea bargaining to coerce defendants into a guilty plea.
Plea bargaining is a powerful incentive for the prosecution to overcharge the defendant for an alleged offense to induce the person to waive their fundamental right to a fair jury trial.
The prosecution has nothing to lose and the defendant has everything to lose. It may be a surprise to some that the prosecutor has the complete discretion whether right or wrong to overcharge a person accused. There’s very little oversight or accountability based on a prosecutor’s almost complete immunity for miscarriages of justice. I personally know of cases where the prosecutor failed to produce exonerating evidence in their possession to get a guilty plea.
The consequences of a guilty plea include loss of freedom, livelihood, family, job opportunities, disenfranchisement, respect, a good future and sometimes hope.
Kathleen Ellis Faulkner, Bakersfield