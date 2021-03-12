When I read that buried in the recently passed COVID relief bill was a provision that convicted prisoners currently serving time for their crime(s) in their 8 foot cells ("three hots and a cot") are eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check, I did an immediate fact check once I was done choking on my morning toast. I broke the unwritten rule of the word "assume" figuring that I would learn that this was a false statement. To my utter surprise and dismay, it's true!
I was further flabbergasted to learn that these convicts received the previous stimulus checks issued last year.
Now, if these funds are completely directed to victim restitution, then I have absolutely no qualms with that policy. However, if the $1,400 goes into each convict's commissary account, I wonder how long it'll be until we hear about a nationwide prison shortages of Frosted Honey Buns, packaged cookies, and Cup O' Noodles.
— Tim Wheeler, Bakersfield