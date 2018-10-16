The recent appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court is a wake up call for the conservative movement and the Republican Party. It has exposed all of the devious and underhanded efforts that the progressive leftist organizations and the Democrat Party are willing to employ to take back their national position of power.
Democrats were challenged by Senate Judicial Committee Republicans and forced to pull out all the stops to try to achieve victory over a truly competent and capable judge. They played the sexual aggressor card, the inebriated beer drinker card and the anti-female card all because they did not have any credible evidence to work with. They produced a group of witnesses/victims who had no reliable information and launched an attack on Kavanaugh in the hopes that either he would withdraw his name or President Trump would withdraw it himself.
But to the liberal faction's surprise, neither Judge Kavanaugh or President Trump folded. They stood tough and forced the Democrats to give it their best shot which eventually failed. By standing their ground, Kavanaugh and President Trump paved the way for the conservative Republicans in this country to re-energize and maximize the fight for success in the November election. An impassioned speech by Sen. Collins also reinforced the rules of civility and fairness that had seemed to disappear in the efforts of the Democrats to destroy the nominee as well as traumatize his family.
Republican candidates across our country should learn from this national spectacle and stand firm and tough against the "fake news" purveyors who have to falsify information and try to intimidate their efforts to run for public office. In farming language, sometimes you just have to take the Sen. Lindsay Graham approach and tell them "how the cow ate the cabbage!"
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield